Obituary: Novella Grigg Schulte

Novella “Sue” Grigg was born in Hackberry, Arizona, on November 20, 1923, the daughter of John and Emma Grigg . She died on January 18, 2017, in San Diego, California, surrounded by her children.

Her father, John Grigg, along with her brothers, Johnny and Chug, ran the Union 76 gas station in Hackberry for many years. Sue saw the great depression unfold as a young girl. She told her family stories of young men riding the railroad cars through Hackberry and Kingman looking for work during those years.

In 1939, Sue married Ed Slaughter of the Sandy. During WWII, they lived in Pasadena while Ed served in the occupation forces of Japan. Meanwhile, Sue worked as a “Rosie the Riveter” in an aircraft factory. They had one daughter, Claudia Sue Slaughter.

She married Lawrence Schulte of Joplin, Missouri in 1950 and moved to San Diego, California. The couple had three children: Gregory Schulte, and twins, Diane Ballard and Gary Schulte.

Sue was active in both the Red Cross and the Young Ladies Institute, a Catholic women’s organization. She served as President of YLI in 1972. Although Sue lived in San Diego the rest of her life, she enjoyed frequent visits to her family in Hackberry over the years. In many ways, she considered the Kingman area her home.



Sue is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by nephews, Fred and Ted Grigg, of Hackberry, Chris and Dub Grigg of Valentine, and her niece, Rose Dyer, of Tucson.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. March 13 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 3585 30th St., San Diego, California, 92123. Burial services in Hackberry are pending. Donations in her name can be made to the Braille Institute Tribute Fund either online, by phone or by mail.