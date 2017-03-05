Obituary: Penni Rae Carroll

Penni Rae Carroll (nee Walls), 39, of Winnemucca, Nevada died February 24, 2017 in Wendover, Nevada.

Penni was born June 1, 1977 in San Bernadino, California to Cindy Wiyninger and Alan Walls. She lived in Kingman, Arizona and Winnemucca, Nevada.

Penni married John Carroll in 1997 and together they brought two beautiful children into the world. Brenden Joseph and Brooks de Chantel were the joy of her life.

She devoted her life to her family and this was apparent in every aspect of their world.

Penni had been studying for her degree in teaching and was focusing on Elementary Education. As a teacher’s aide she was admired by her co-workers as well as her students.

Penni is survived by her loving husband John, her beloved children, Brenden and Brooks of Winnemucca; her father, Alan Walls, her mother Cindy Wiyninger, her sisters, Tawni Wallister and Kelly Shelton of California, and her in-laws, Greg and Claire Crum, of Kingman, Arizona.

Services for Penni are scheduled for Friday March 3, 2017 at the D-3 Church on Hanson St, in Winnemucca, Nevada.