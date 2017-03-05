Prep track gets underway: Lee Williams boys second, Lady Vols win Havasu meet

COACHES CORNER

Joan Abraham, Lee Williams, track coach

I’m very pleased with our meet yesterday (Wednesday). The kids ran some fast times for so early in the season. All of the relays were either below or very close to a provisional time for state.

As the season progresses several of the relays have the capabilities to meet an automatic mark. I was very pleased with my freshmen. Andrew Cardiff placed second (using misses to determine place, which the results don’t show) in his first high school meet. That is pretty fabulous! Donnie Simms looks to be one to watch. He ran in the 4 X 100 relay and did very well. We expect great things from him in the coming year and beyond.

Garrett Pfaff and T.J. Cobanovich also did really well in their events.

My boy returners also did well. Justin Sturgill, Andrew Davis, Zack Tempert, Enzo Marino, Zach Moyd, AJ Herrera, Cayden Robles, Kael Juelfs, and Kyle Julle all did well placing high in their events. Andrew Rucker earned our first placement in the pole vault. He has been traveling to Bullhead City twice a week to work with a coach. It’s exciting to see how he is progressing.

On the girls side, Alexis and Alize Hecker did very well. They both placed high in their events and have made a place for themselves in the various relays they are on.

Bryce Shuffler and Megan Araujo did well in the hurdles. Maritza Saucedo and Jaimie Valenzuela have done well and gotten faster in their events.

My girl returners continue to make me proud. Darleen Bland, Sienna Cobanovich, Sadie Serrano, Hailey Puaa, Meah Wilson, Alondra Correa, Lilly Rapp, Sadie Snay, and Sarah Harvancik did well in their events. Darleen in part of the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 relay and could possibly make it to state in the 400m. Sienna Cobanovich did a great job in high jump coming close to last season’s best jump with a 4’8” jump yesterday.

HAVASU PRESEASON MULTIPLE

Top Local Performances

Boys Team Results

Lake Havasu, 229.2. 2. Lee Williams, 144.6. 3. Mohave, 65. 4. Parker, 52. 5. River Valley, 18.2. 6. Kingman, 15.

Girls Team Results

Lee William, 183. 2. Lake Havasu, 135. 3. Mohave, 87.5. 4. Kingman, 70. Parker, 25.5.

Boys Results

200 meters – 3. Justin Sturgill, 24.02 Lee Williams.

400 – 2. Chris Marcus, 57.63, LW.

800 – 3. Cayden Robles, 2:17.85, LW.

1600 – 2. Zach Moyd, 4:48.38, LW.

3200 – 2. Zack Moyd, 10:31.14, LW.

110 High Hurdles – 2. Enzo Marino, 16.81, LW. 3. Zack Tempert, 17.17, LW.

300 Hurdles 2. Zack Tempert, 44.99, LW. 3. Kael Juelfs, 47.64, LW.

4x100 relay – 1. Lee Williams (Justin Sturgill, Chris Marcus, Andrew Davis, Donnie Simms), 46.20. 2. Kingman (Daniel Dias, Chris Volk, Jeremy Stewart, Elijah Howery), 46.65, Kingman.

4x400 – 2. Lee Williams (Tyrus Nelson, Nathan Buckingham, Donnie Simms, Garrett Pfaff), 4:08.17.

4x800 – 2. Lee Williams (Zach Moyd, Andrew Cardiff, Andrew Herrera, Cayden Robles), 8:53.6.

Shot Put – 1. Kyle Julle, 37.06, LW.

Long Jump – 3. Andrew Davis, 18-11, LW.

Girls Results

100 – 1. Sienna Cobanovich, 13.87, LW.

200 – 1. Lily May Garcia, 29.67, K.

400 – 2. Darleen Bland, 1:07.00, LW.

1600 – 2. Alize Hecker, 6:10.52, LW.

3200 – 1. Holly Tsosie, 12:30.53, K. 2. Alondra Correa, 13:04.69, LW.

100 high hurdles – 1. Lillian Rapp, 17.69, LW. 2. Courtney Mossor, 18.38, K. 3. Bryce Shuffler, 18.77, LW.

4x100 relay – 1. Lee Williams (Lillian Rapp, Darleen Bland, Sienna Cobanovich, Alexis Hecker), 54.61.

4x400 – 1. Lee Williams (Alexis Hecker, Darleen Bland, Alize Hecker, Mercedes Sadie), 4:30.34, LW.

4x800 – 2. Lee Williams (Kelly Koebel, Alize Hecker, Meah Wilson, Alondra Correa), 11:28.03. 3. Lee Williams (Kaylee Bond, Maritza Saucedo, Elizabeth Strong, Jaimie Valenzuela), 12:24.03.

Shot Put – 1. Sadie Snay, 27-10, LW. 3. Sarah Harvancik, 24-10, LW.

Discus – 2. Ahnika Rivedal, 73-05, K. 3. Sadie Snay, 72-09, LW.

High Jump – 1. Sienna Cobanovich, 4-08, LW.

Long Jump – 1. Courtney Mossor, 13-10, K. 2. Mercedes Sadie Serrano, 13-08, LW.

Triple Jump – 1. Hailey Puaa, 27-10, LW.