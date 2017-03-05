WAHS contract up for BOS discussions Monday

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss and take possible action on the contract for animal shelter management services at its regular meeting Monday.

Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. Any citizen wishing to address the board must fill out a speaker request form prior to the meeting.

Supervisors will direct staff on how to proceed with the animal shelter’s current contract with Western Arizona Humane Society.

Options include renewing and extending the current contract for two years; renewal or extension for one year; or issuing a solicitation for services prior to the contract expiring on June 30.

In May 2015, the board approved a contract for $200,000 a year with Western Arizona Humane Society, and extended it last year.

In April 2016, Mohave County received two submittals for the contract, one from Western Arizona Humane Society and one from the newly formed Humane Society of Mohave County for $250,000.

The contractor for the animal shelter is responsible for providing all necessary staffing, supplies, equipment, furnishings, supplies, materials and transportation.

In other items on the board’s agenda:

• Open hearing on amending the county’s anti-littering ordinance to give property owners 10 days instead of five to remove litter from their property after being notified by mail.

Also, an owner of rental property shall be required to provide commercial trash collection service to tenants occupying the rental property. Failure to do so will constitute a Class 1 misdemeanor.

• Rezone a parcel in the Fort Mohave area from agricultural-residential to highway commercial to allow for two off-premise signs and commercial use.

• Amendment of the general plan from commercial recreation to low-density residential for the same parcel in the Fort Mohave area, and amending land use from commercial recreation and single-family residential to general commercial.

• Authorize Public Works Department organizational redesign to establish a modified chain of command and approve changes in engineering staff.

• Approve agreement for disbursement of economic development funds with Dot Foods and Dot Transportation in the amount of $500,000.

• Take necessary steps to hire a legal firm or individual attorney to protect Mohave County’s water interests.