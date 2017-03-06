Horoscopes for March 6, 2017

Birthdays: Shaquille O’Neal, 45; Connie Britton, 50; D.L. Hughley, 54; Rob Reiner, 70.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stay focused on what you can accomplish. If you try to do too much, you will fall short of your goals. Partnerships can be established.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Aim to get things done and to lessen your burdens. It’s important to assess your friendships and consider who is heading down a similar path.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep your feelings locked up until you know exactly what someone has in mind. Only take part if you are certain you will not be taken for granted.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your emotions aside and stay focused on the chores, responsibilities and creative endeavors that need to be finished. Don’t take on too much.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t try to escape from reality. Get a firm grip on what it is you feel destined to do, and get moving. Personal improvements will be a good place to start.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make conversation and build stronger relationships with the people you feel you have something in common with. A creative project will help your self-esteem.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Observe what’s going on around you. Make subtle changes to the way you do things and try your best to keep the peace. You’ll have to dodge a fight.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Play to win. Get into conversations that will encourage growth and positive changes. Put some muscle behind your plans and progress will be made.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take charge of your life and do something about the way you live. Put some muscle behind your plans and initiate what you want to see unfold.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pay more attention to what others are doing or saying. You may end up being the subject of gossip. Your best recourse is to be your best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Get involved and be willing to do your own thing. The stars are aligned and the only thing holding you back is yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be the storm that precipitates reform. Use your clout, your voice and your physical stamina to make a difference and help the little guy.