Letters: Two brief sides to the water issue

Joshua trees and the need for farms

I went today to the property today and was given a very nice Joshua to transplant. The owner was there and helped me load the tree told me about the plan to develop the farming. We all are concerned about change but the demand for food is causing vast areas to be opened up to farming. Everyday the earth has 220,000 people more to feed. I think they are trying to do it correctly.

Mike Clark

Water and drought

I’m worried about water supply and was happy to see we will enlist the USGS to assess and profile what water we have and whether we are depleting it faster than it’s replaced.

Until then I would like to suggest we stop any further permitting of large high water consuming businesses, like hay farming. We need to think ahead.

Harold Kidd Golden Valley