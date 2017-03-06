Licenses & Permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 24:

AZ Sunwest: 895 John Norman Lane, Kingman; aluminum awning; $280.35.

David O’Neil: 10133 Avenida Martin, Kingman; garage with electric and shade covers; $731.50.

Michael Rye: 3078 Suffock Avenue, Kingman; wood shed; $140.63.

Forty-Four Construction: 4719 Egar Road, Golden Valley; single-family residence; $1,462.50.

Secret Pass Plumbing: 15892 Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs; plumbing repair; $73.88.

Clayton Richardson: 7588 Vandergriff Drive, Golden Valley; RV with electric; $160.85.

Mohave Homes: 3186 Snavely Ave., Kingman; electric panel; $106.28.

Gary Markham: 3794 Shaeffer Ave., Kingman; 100-amp electric; $106.28.

Ambient Edge: 7088 Jupiter Drive, Golden Valley; HVAC; $82.50.

Ambient Edge: 3250 Thompson Ave., Kingman; HVAC; $82.50.

Carlton Jennings: 4410 Van Nuys Road, Kingman; drywall and stucco; $170.

Executive Development: 3963 Suffock Ave., Kingman; single-family residence; $1,305.

James Haak: 1294 Vock Canyon Road, Kingman; home occupation; $75.

Ryan Lowe: 1597 Canyon Station Road, Kingman; home occupation; $75.

Isa Ismail: 3225 White Cliffs Road, Kingman; electric repair; $106.28.

Sherman Smith: 7770 Oxbow Drive, Kingman; patio with electric; $152.38.

Daniel Greenwood: 2120 Sundown Road, Kingman; single-family residence; $2,308.88.

The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 23:

Kingman Construction: 2410 Iroquois Drive; awnings; $437.66.

Mike Molloy: 2434 Iroquois Drive; detached garage; $530.06.

Angle Homes: 2586 Turkey Track St.; electric; $128.

Jaime Caraveo: 3620 Irving St.; gas; $79.04.

AZ Sunwest: 2023 Morrow Ave. 50; man housing; $350.

Southwestern Custom: 2147 Horsemint Ave.; single-family residence; $4,887.64.

Southwestern Custom: 2662 Diamondback Drive; single-family residence; $4,887.64.

Cantrell Development: 3961 Sorenson Drive; single-family residence; $4,924.60.

R Group: 3626 Willow Road; single-family residence; $4,708.80.

Angle Homes: 3398 Sonora Desert St.; single-family residence; $4,573.48.

Angle Homes: 3601 Oak Cliffs Ave.; single-family residence; $4,144.53.

Angle Homes: 2152 Horsemint Ave.; single-family residence; $4,601.20.

Angle Homes: 2804 Diamond Spur St.; single-family residence; $5,608.36.

Cantrell Development: 3979 Sorenson Drive; single-family residence; $5,072.44.

City Line Construction: 804 Madison St.; residential remodel; $530.66.

Legacy Signs and Iron: 1301 Beale St.; attached sign; $576.26.

The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 24:

Miss Ashley’s House: 3300 Cypress St., Kingman; child care.

Home Vestors: 2605 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; real estate investment.

Real Property Management: 2605 Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; property management.

Fotoshop by TYF: 2148 Robinson Ave., Kingman; graphic design.

Grazak Corp.: 21639 N. 14th Ave., Phoenix; heating and air conditioning.

Hot Mess Cleaning: 2920 John L Ave., Kingman; cleaning service.

Southwest Pipe Services: 1700 Newman Road, Alvin, Texas; excavating.

No. 1 Arizona Electric: 315 Foxpoint Lane, Lake Havasu City; electric meters.

D&R Construction: 12627 S. 182nd Place, Gilbert; construction.