'Logan,' the final chapter for Wolverine, is the best of the X-Men franchise

After 17 years of bringing the iconic Wolverine to life in the X-Men franchise, Hugh Jackman dons the claws one last time in the film, “Logan.”

Set in the near future, this film finds the titular Logan-slash-Wolverine hiding out with Professor Charles Xavier (Sir Patrick Stewart) as both men have been beaten down by the one enemy they could never defeat: Time.

Tired, withered and alone, both men are just trying to survive in a world now devoid of mutants when the arrival of young girl, Laura (Dafne Keen), prompts the duo to try and get her to safety as they desperately attempt stay one step ahead of mercenaries dead set on destroying her.

The bleak world that the movie is set in, as well as the state of our heroes, allow both Jackman and Stewart to play around with these characters in a way we’ve never seen before and it makes them feel more human than ever.

Indeed, the back and forth between these two great actors constitutes a bulk of this film and makes it one of the better X-Men movies.

Equally as impressive is newcomer Keen, who manages to hold her own despite her age and with very little dialogue.

In fact, the only performance that I would be critical of would be that of would be the work of actor Boyd Holbrook, who played Donald Pierce, the main villain.

However, that’s mostly due to weak writing on the part of the screenwriters and not necessarily Holbrook’s fault.

Another aspect of what makes this film one to see is, oddly enough, the R rating. Wolverine has always been one of the more violent characters from the Marvel universe and with “Logan” we finally get to see what a true Wolverine story should be without it being sanitized for the sake of making it PG-13.

That’s not to say it’s wall-to-wall blood and gore, but take heed: “Logan” is not a film you’ll want to take your young kids to see.

And don’t be disappointed to hear that there are no epic action set pieces like we’ve become accustomed to with the X-Men franchise.

There are no cities being wiped out here, instead all the action is upfront and gritty, personal and helps to hike up the tension as things grow more and more desperate throughout the story.

In terms of sendoffs, I don’t think Jackman could have asked for a better script to take with him as he rides off into the sunset.

There are flaws in the film to be sure, but on the whole this movie hits perfectly every note it aimed for.

While fans of the franchise will no doubt be sad to see Jackman retire, I’m just thankful that he could exit the stage on such a high mark and with his claws out.

4 out of 4 Miners