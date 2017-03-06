Mohave 911

Probation violation

On Feb. 24, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Emmett Lynn McKenzie, 44, of Kingman on two felony warrants issued by Mohave County Superior Court for probation violation.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a cracked windshield in the area of John L. Avenue and North Bond Street. Deputies contacted McKenzie, the driver and a records check showed him to have outstanding warrants.

He was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Drugs, warrants

On Feb. 24, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Julie Renee Villa, 38, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and a failure to pay fines misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Villa during a traffic stop in the area of North Swan Drive and East Oriole Lane. A records check showed her to have an active warrant. Deputies found Villa to have allegedly been in possession of a small clear box containing a white crystal substance and a glass pipe with residue.

She was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Warrant

On Feb. 27, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnathan Ashley Carlton, 33, of Kingman on an outstanding felony warrant.

According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Carlton as he came into the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Kingman on an unrelated matter.



A records check showed Carlton to have a contempt of court felony warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.