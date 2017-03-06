Mohave County's Most Wanted

If you have any information on any of the individuals listed, do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

As of Wednesday, each person listed had a warrant.

Nathaniel Alan Kregler

DOB: 11/22/96 white male

5-foot-9, 145 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal damage, class 6 undesignated

Date of warrant: 03/01/17

David Michael Swayze

DOB: 05/21/72 white male

6-3, 225 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond

Offense: Narcotics, drug paraphernalia, both class 6 felonies

Date of warrant: 02/24/17

Jessica Auzelia Tiffin

DOB: 11/20/81 white female

5-6, 120 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, class 6 undesignated

Date of warrant: 03/01/17

The following people have been apprehended:

Barbara Anne Brook

Offense: Drug parapheralia, class 6 felony; dangerous drugs, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 09/29/16

Date of capture:

02/22/17

Henry Eugene Lopez

Offense: Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, class 5 felony

Date of warrant: 01/17/17

Date of capture:

02/22/17

Travis Allen Lusk

Offense: Drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal trespassing and aggravated assault, class 6 felonies

Date of warrant: 12/16/16

Date of capture: 02/22/17