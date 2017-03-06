Mohave County's Most Wanted

If you have any information on any of the individuals listed, do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
As of Wednesday, each person listed had a warrant.
Nathaniel Alan Kregler
DOB: 11/22/96 white male
5-foot-9, 145 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Criminal damage, class 6 undesignated
Date of warrant: 03/01/17
David Michael Swayze
DOB: 05/21/72 white male
6-3, 225 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond
Offense: Narcotics, drug paraphernalia, both class 6 felonies
Date of warrant: 02/24/17
Jessica Auzelia Tiffin
DOB: 11/20/81 white female
5-6, 120 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, class 6 undesignated
Date of warrant: 03/01/17
The following people have been apprehended:
Barbara Anne Brook
Offense: Drug parapheralia, class 6 felony; dangerous drugs, class 4 felony
Date of warrant: 09/29/16
Date of capture:
02/22/17
Henry Eugene Lopez
Offense: Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, class 5 felony
Date of warrant: 01/17/17
Date of capture:
02/22/17
Travis Allen Lusk
Offense: Drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal trespassing and aggravated assault, class 6 felonies
Date of warrant: 12/16/16
Date of capture: 02/22/17
