Mohave County's Most Wanted

Nathaniel Allen Kregler

Mohave County jail/Courtesy

Nathaniel Allen Kregler

  • Originally Published: March 6, 2017 6 a.m.

    • If you have any information on any of the individuals listed, do not approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

    As of Wednesday, each person listed had a warrant.

    Nathaniel Alan Kregler

    DOB: 11/22/96 white male

    5-foot-9, 145 pounds

    Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

    Offense: Criminal damage, class 6 undesignated

    Date of warrant: 03/01/17

    photo

    Mohave County jail/Courtesy

    David Michael Swayze

    David Michael Swayze

    DOB: 05/21/72 white male

    6-3, 225 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond

    Offense: Narcotics, drug paraphernalia, both class 6 felonies

    Date of warrant: 02/24/17

    photo

    Mohave County jail/Courtesy

    Jessica Auzelia Tiffin

    Jessica Auzelia Tiffin

    DOB: 11/20/81 white female

    5-6, 120 pounds

    Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

    Offense: Aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, class 6 undesignated

    Date of warrant: 03/01/17

    The following people have been apprehended:

    photo

    Mohave County jail/Courtesy

    Barbara Anne Brooks

    Barbara Anne Brook

    Offense: Drug parapheralia, class 6 felony; dangerous drugs, class 4 felony

    Date of warrant: 09/29/16

    Date of capture:

    02/22/17

    photo

    Mohave County jail/Courtesy

    Henry Eugene Lopez

    Henry Eugene Lopez

    Offense: Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, class 5 felony

    Date of warrant: 01/17/17

    Date of capture:

    02/22/17

    photo

    Mohave County jail/Courtesy

    Travis Allen Lusk

    Travis Allen Lusk

    Offense: Drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal trespassing and aggravated assault, class 6 felonies

    Date of warrant: 12/16/16

    Date of capture: 02/22/17

    More like this story