Ramada Hotel adding micro offices to Kingman property

KINGMAN – As sales manager at Ramada Kingman, Bob Walton is always looking for ways to fatten the bottom line for the 120-room hotel that has gone through a number of transformations over the years.

His latest idea is to convert some rooms in the back of the hotel into “micro” office suites, an emerging trend aimed at small-business owners and professionals who don’t need much office space and are averse to locking into long-term leases.

Walton sees sales representatives in town for business and contractors spending a few nights here while they work on projects, and figures they could use a small office instead of working out of their car or truck.

“They don’t need a full office,” Walton said Thursday as he showed the first converted office suite. “It’s a turnkey office for a certain amount. It can be for as long as they need it – one day, a week, six months, a year. I’m getting 100 percent positive feedback on it.”

Rates have not yet been determined, but they will be less than a regular room, which is about $75 a night.

Office suites could be used for small meetings or business that requires short-term, personal interaction with a customer such as a real estate transaction.

“If you’re meeting with four to 10 people, you really don’t need a big place,” Walton said. “Plus, this is more private and personal. Nobody can hear what’s going on.”

There are no lease terms, deposits, insurance or utility costs, he added.

The office is easily accessible at street level with plenty of parking. It’s furnished with a desk and office chair, file cabinet, coffee table and armchairs, along with minimal decorations. Each office has its own bathroom.

A fax machine, copier and tripod with dry erase board is optional.

Tim Guernsey of Extreme Comfort, who did the work on the conversion, said the office comes with Wi-Fi internet hookup and can be tied into Wecom Data-Max if the users need faster internet service.

Most people have their own phone, but landline service is available, along with HDTV, Guernsey noted.

It’s also convenient to have an exercise room nearby, and the Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge is perfect for taking clients to lunch or sealing the deal with a cocktail, he said.

Ramada General Manager Sultan Abbas said he would consider converting as many as eight to 10 rooms to micro offices if warranted by demand.