Dear Abby: Face-to-face meeting threatens to nip new romance in the bud

Dear Abby: I recently enrolled in an internet dating site, and have been cyber-chatting with a very sweet gentleman. I am also 62 years young. My problem is I’m borderline obese, have gray hair, a few wrinkles and some dental problems. It’s the reason I don’t post photos of myself.

Someday, he may want to meet face-to-face, and I am more petrified than 2,000-year-old wood! He sounds and speaks so well - soft and gentle. My heart has butterfly-wing feelings, not the head-over-heels emotions I had when I first met my late husband. Should I keep texting this gentleman, or just fade away from him? – Is Beauty More Than Skin Deep?

Dear Skin Deep: Keep texting him, of course! Nothing ventured, nothing gained, and remember, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Dear Abby: I have been in a relationship with a wonderful man for the last year and a half. He is good to me and good to my 11-year-old daughter.

Recently, a man I have known for 40 years – but have been in and out of touch with – appeared back in my life. He was my first kiss at 6, and there were many unresolved feelings that I felt needed exploring. My daughter caught on and told me if I gave up my current relationship she would never forgive me, so I ended the relationship with my old friend, which left him with bitter feelings. Did I do the right thing? – Bitter Feelings

Dear Bitter: Because you felt it was appropriate to allow an 11-year-old to dictate your future, then yes, I suppose you did the right thing.

Dear Abby: This year I have the opportunity to travel to Europe with some friends. One of them, however, has the tendency to burp loudly when we are in public. I don’t want to go to Europe and have her burping in front of other people. I don’t want to be labeled as a disrespectful tourist because of her. Is there anything I can say to her? Or is this a problem that I shouldn’t get involved with? – Embarrassed Friend

Dear Friend: Could your friend have a medical problem that causes her to burp? If so, that may be why it happens and you shouldn’t criticize her for it. However, if that’s not the case, because her behavior causes you embarrassment, either rethink traveling with her or make sure you sit far away from her in public places.