Horoscopes for March 7, 2017

Birthdays: Laura Prepon, 37; Jenna Fischer, 42; Rachel Weisz, 47; Bryan Cranston, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take the time to hear someone out. You may not agree, but there will be value in knowing what you are up against. Take action if you want to make changes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Let your imagination run wild and you will come up with some interesting ideas. Focus on your dreams and the things you enjoy the most.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll be torn between what you want and what you have. Don’t rely on anyone to help you make a personal decision. Figure out what’s best for you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Do whatever it takes to use your skills. Refuse to let anyone or anything slow you down. Overreacting will stand between you and your desires.





LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Check over your personal papers or get your taxes up to date. Taking care of business will be stabilizing and bring you greater freedom to explore something new.





VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Discuss your thoughts with people heading in the same direction as you, and you will find solutions. Collaborating will help.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t overreact if someone puts pressure on you to do more. Take a moment to rethink the best way to handle anyone who gets in your way.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Personal changes can be made. Sign up for a retreat or plan to make a change to where or how you live. New beginnings will sprout through social networking.





SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll face difficulties if you fight the establishment. Keep diplomacy in mind when dealing with anyone who can influence your position or your future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll have to counter someone’s poor habits or influences. Don’t be tempted to get involved in risky schemes or joint ventures.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Reacquaint yourself with familiar faces, places and pastimes. Your enthusiasm will be infectious and lead to new beginnings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen to your inner voice and take action. Follow your emotional awareness and make adjustments to the way you live. Don’t miss an opportunity to achieve what you want.