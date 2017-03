Regarding the March 2 letter headlined, KRMC and Kingman Crossing: Is it a good mix?

As an 11-year Kingman Regional Medical Center volunteer, I am amazed at the incorrect information this woman has stated.



I pray that (Chief Executive Officer) Brian Turney will quickly “put pen to paper” and explain away the incorrect statements (the letter writer) has made.



My concern is that people of our community will believe every word.

P. J. Simmons Kingman