Obituary: Manuel Rivera Jr.

Manny went home to be with the Lord and his wife, Betty, on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

Manny was born to Manuel and Luz Rivera on March 14, 1937 and he was raised in Mesa, Arizona.



Manny served in the Air Force as a jet engine mechanic and after his service he went to work for General Electric as a jet engine mechanic. He worked all over the world.



He was a past Exalted Ruler of the Mojave Elks Lodge. He loved to travel and enjoyed the many social clubs to which he belonged.

Manny was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Betty.

Manny is survived by his children, Elizabeth Schultheis, Lane Rivera, Troy Rivera and Darlena Van Tassel.



There will be a celebration of life for both Manny and Betty at the Elks Lodge in Kingman at noon, Sunday, March 12.



A special thank you to the Elkdom family and friends for all of their love and support.