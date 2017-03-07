Obituary: Roger Wm. Esquerra

Roger Wm. Esquerra, 75, of Kingman, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in his home surrounded by family.

Born to Raymond and Eva Esquerra, he lived his entire life and raised his children with his wife Suzanne in Kingman, Arizona.

Roger was a retired cartography supervisor for Mohave County, a self-made architect responsible for designing many buildings in Kingman. Roger also served five years in the Army National Guard.

In his spare time he enjoyed carpentry, country music, dancing with his wife, and billiards.

Roger is survived by his children, Cledia; daughter-in-law Kathryn (widow to Roger Esquerra II); Tina (Timothy Gunn), Teresa (Manuel) Sauceda, Anita (William Zwiers), and Anthony; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his siblings, sister Rosalie; Roland (Barbara), Ronald, Robert (Sheri), Rebecca, Rachel Stapleton, and Randy.

He was preceded in death by his wife Suzanne, son, Roger Wm. II; parents Eva and Raymond and siblings Raymond Jr., Mary Louise, Regina Lozoya, and Richard.

Visitation and Rosary service are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at Sutton’s Memorial Funeral Home, 701 Sycamore Ave, Kingman, AZ 86409.

The Funeral Mass is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 302 E Spring St., Kingman, AZ. Roger will be laid to rest at Mountain View Cemetery, Kingman, Arizona.

Flowers and plants may be sent to Sutton’s. Memorial, donations may be made in Roger’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org or PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517