Gab session with gal pal leaves wife feeling hurt

Dear Abby: I read your column all the time. My husband and I have been married for 35 years. My husband has good friends who are women, and I have never objected when he stayed with them when he traveled from our home to Michigan.

One of the women he stays with called and they talked for hours. That’s not right is it? My husband says she’s just a good friend and it’s only conversation.

Like I said, I didn’t mind him staying with her because I trusted him. But now I’m leery and suspicious. I don’t believe it’s a sexual thing, but a long conversation hurts me more because I thought I was his best friend.

I told him, “Let’s get counseling. If it doesn’t work, we can divorce.” He said, “You’re not going to stop me from talking to my friends.”

Abby, I need your opinion. – Leery in Florida

Dear Leery: Whatever is going on, you and your husband are having a communication problem. Instead of raising the subject of divorce with him, it may be time for you to get marriage counseling, alone if he won’t go with you.

Dear Abby: I am a 39-year-old female who hasn’t been able to conceive. My sister has two children and one on the way. I love being an aunt, but I do want to be a mom myself. I’m recently divorced and have a nice home, a dependable vehicle and a job that I love. The only thing missing in my life is a child.

I have the opportunity to adopt a newborn baby from a family who is unable to care for her. She will be born in the next few months. When I speak to my friends and family about it, even though they would love for me to have a child, they say they don’t think this is the right path for me. Although I want a child and always have, I’m now having concerns about it, too. Any advice you could share would be greatly appreciated. – Motherly Instinct in Georgia

Dear Instict: I wish you had been clearer about why your family doesn’t feel that adopting the baby would be the right path for you. However, since you weren’t, let me offer this:

Many single parents – whether single because of divorce, widowhood or by choice – successfully raise children. At 39, with a home and a good job, you appear to be financially secure enough to provide for a child.