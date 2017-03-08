Horoscopes for March 8, 2017

Birthdays: James Van Der Beek, 40; Freddie Prinze Jr., 41; Camryn Manheim, 56; Aidan Quinn, 58.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Play fair. Stick to the rules and be careful not to get into a battle that makes no sense.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t let emotions stand in your way. If you don’t see eye-to-eye with someone you live with, it’s best to do your own thing and avoid getting into a no-win debate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Anger is best channeled into something constructive. Pick a creative outlet or sign up for a physical challenge that is geared toward fitness and better health.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Assist one of your peers in lieu of getting the help you need in return. Give and take will be necessary if you want to reach your goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions will rise to the surface, giving you reason to question your position, past achievements and future prospects. Plan to get together with people who can help you bring about positive changes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You have to participate if you want to bring about change. Don’t complain if you aren’t willing to do the grunt work required to get things done.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Ease into topics that can change the dynamics of an important partnership. Honesty and diplomacy will be required if you want to find common ground.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t be afraid to be different. It’s your uniqueness that will attract attention. Anyone who doesn’t approve should probably be left behind. Surround yourself with creative people who are willing to accept you as you are.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll be facing important choices. Avoid getting into senseless debates with people who will never see things your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Let your intuition take over when dealing with emotional matters. Whether you are dealing with an outsider or someone close to you, disagreements will be the result of not seeing eye-to-eye.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be careful how you handle emotional situations at work or at home. Trouble will set in if you are too vocal or persistent about the way you want things done.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Think before you act. Someone will tempt you with information that lacks truth and substance.