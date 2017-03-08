Kingman Academy softball team remains undefeated

KINGMAN – Be careful not to have anything flammable around Kingman Academy softball team’s bats once the game starts. The Lady Tigers are full of shade when they are at the plate this season. Offense has been the key and on Monday at Bagdad, Kingman exploded for five runs in the first inning to trounce the Sultans, 12-1. The victory keeps Kingman Academy undefeated on the season.

The Lady Tigers scored on two errors in the first and on a single by Kassidy Campbell and with a walk by Trinity Player.

Maryssa Edwards earned the win in the circle for Kingman Academy. She went four innings and allowed one run on four hits, while striking out four. Jessica Plew continues to be combustible at the plate, as she went 2-for-4 to lead the Lady Tigers in hits.

Kingman Academy is 6-0 on the season and will travel to Sedona for a game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

BASEBALL

Bagdad 10, Kingman Academy 3

Kingman Academy baseball coach Bill McCord is not worried about his team’s 1-8-1 start to the season. He knows it is early. And he knows his team will be okay once they figure out their pitching rotation and the weather turns warm. McCord hopes once the weather gets hot so will his team’s bats and pitching.

The Tigers took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on a double by Bradley Hecker. Hecker also took the loss on the hill by surrendering four runs in the first inning as the Tigers’ lost to Bagdad, 10-3, on Monday.

Five players for Kingman Academy managed to get hits, Noah Weiler, Levi Garcia, Kaden Bean, Wyatt Hall and Hecker.

Kingman Academy has a home game against Sedona at 5 p.m. Thursday.