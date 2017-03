For those who continue to watch the Best in Show from Westminster.

Don’t be fooled by the “It is only for the prestige of the win.” Just because there is no money prize does not mean it is not all about the money.

If you happened to hear the interview later, they mentioned they would be looking for a female German shepherd for “breeding.” Yes, just for the prestige, I am sure, and not for the money that each puppy will bring.

Can’t anyone be honest anymore?

Linda Varon

Kingman