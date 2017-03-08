Man faces charges in dustup with deputies

KINGMAN - Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Eugene Edgar III, 30, of Kingman Friday evening for aggravated assault on law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, trespassing, felonies, and false report to law enforcement, misdemeanor.



According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, at approximately 9:10 p.m., deputies responded to a suspicious call at a residence in the 3100 block of Snavely Avenue.

The homeowner said she recently had tenants evicted and her neighbors told her an unknown male subject was on her property. Deputies arrived to find a man, later identified as Edgar, inside the garage.

Edgar reportedly gave a fake name and attempted to run as the deputy grabbed his sleeve.

They both collided with the hood of a vehicle.



Edgar ignored deputies’ commands as he continued to struggle with the.

Deputies finally Tased him and took him into custody.

The deputy’s hand was reportedly injured during the struggle.



During conversations with Edgar, he said that he was waiting for a friend inside the garage.



He was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail without further incident.