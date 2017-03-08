MCSO: Man bites father's face in Golden Shores incident

GOLDEN SHORES – Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies say a Golden Shores man attacked his father Saturday evening by biting him several times in the face and upper body.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter said Sage lee Trego, 18, told deputies he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana when for unknown reasons he went into a rage at his father’s home in the 4700 block of Pinta Drive at about 11:30 p.m.

The caller, a neighbor, said he heard screaming and looked outside his window to see Trego chasing his father, 50. The man let the father inside his home and tried to keep Trego out, but Trego, said Carter, was able to enter the home and resume the attack.

The father told deputies that Trego came out of his room “acting insane.” Trego vomited on the living room floor and began screaming as he shoved his father and then began to bite him.

Deputies found Trego sitting in the driveway “while he continued to scream and ramble on about incoherent things,” according to Carter.

Trego was charged with felony trespassing and misdemeanor charges of assault and domestic violence, both by domestic violence, and taken to jail. His father was taken to Valley View Medical Center where he was treated and released.