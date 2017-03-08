Rockslide cuts across Antelope Wash Road

Should the public be made aware when roads on land managed by the Bureau of Land Management are blocked and made nearly impassable?

A rockslide in the Hualapai Mountains left boulders and smaller rocks strewn across Antelope Wash Road,a fire evacuation route for residents in nearby mountain neighborhoods.

Here’s what contributing writer Ric Swats learned after questioning why the BLM failed to immediately address the issue – or at least warn the public.

KINGMAN – Despite knowing for more than a week that a rockslide blocked motorists from using the fire evacuation route from the community of Pine Lake on Hualapai Mountain, the Bureau of Land Management has not notified the public and has ignited at least one controlled burn on the mountain.

The Kingman BLM office was notified by Mohave County Sheriff’s office personnel and a number of private citizens more than a week ago that the road is impassable to passenger vehicles.

However, BLM has not notified the media or put up signage warning that the Antelope Wash Road, the Pine Lakes fire evacuation route, is blocked by the slide.

“We’ve scheduled it this week to have it fixed,” said Chris Bryan, the assistant field Manager of the Kingman BLM field office. “The guy was going to go out today (Monday), but he called in sick.”

Bryan admitted that no standard passenger vehicle could get past the rockslide and that it blocks the evacuation route for everything above the Pinion Pines-DW Ranch Road turnoff.

“We hope to have it done prior to Thursday,” Bryan said. “It’s an emergency and we’ll send someone out to fix it as soon as we can.”

Although the fire evacuation route is blocked, it did not stop BLM from holding a prescribed burn near Getz Peak on March 2, Bryan said.

Getz Peak is immediately east of Hualapai Mountain Road between Pine Lakes and Kingman. Its contingent of radio towers are visible from Hualapai Mountain Road.

Despite igniting a fire between the community of Pine Lakes and Kingman, the local BLM office did not notify the media or post signage that the fire evacuation route is blocked.

After initially agreeing that the road is blocked and impassable, Bryan said the road is not impassable. Since highly modified four-wheel-drive vehicles could climb across the rock slide it did not qualify as closed, he said. He further stated there is no need for warnings, signage or notification of the public or the media because the road is open.

He said BLM expects to have the slide cleared by Thursday, but that the department does not feel there is any hazard to the public.