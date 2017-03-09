Horoscope: March 9, 2017

Birthdays: Bow Wow, 30; Brittany Snow, 31; Matthew Gray Gubler, 37; Juliette Binoche, 53.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A physical challenge will get you up and running. Take a high-energy approach to life and you will enjoy the results you get physically and emotionally.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Work quietly on your own and you will get things done. Personal improvement projects will bring about positive changes that will help you feel less insecure about who you are and what you do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make personal alterations that will make you feel good about the way you look and how you live. Trust your emotions in circumstances that involve your health or your love life.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The past will come back to haunt you if you aren’t careful. Remember what happened the last time you trusted someone to come through for you. Look for alternative ways to get what you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Express how you feel and bring about the changes you want to make. Don’t wait to see if someone else will go first.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Check personal papers and deal with health issues swiftly. Don’t rely on others to take care of your responsibilities for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Working in conjunction with someone you like will bring stellar results. Go out on a limb if it will draw others to follow suit.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get along with your peers and take care of your responsibilities. Leave nothing unfinished and it will be difficult for anyone to complain or cause you grief.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Financial gains look promising. Investing in something that will improve your lifestyle should be considered.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Compliments will get you much further than complaints or criticism. Offering comfort to others will give you an inside look at a tenuous situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share your feelings and see if anyone is of the same mindset as you. Rally the people who are willing to help you present your ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You’ll be faced with competition and opposition, and may need to meet someone’s intellectual challenge. Your knowledge and insight will help you shine without needing to resort to questionable tactics.