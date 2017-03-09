Obituary: Maria del Rosario Castaneda

You might know her as Maria, Rose, Rosie or Rosa from the Edgewater or Wenco or Tucker.

She was a social butterfly that was happiest when surrounded by all of her family, friends and acquaintances; and she would have been tickled pink to have everyone there one last time.

She lost her fight against stage 4 breast cancer in December and leaves behind a family of nieces, nephews, siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss her forever.

Service Location: Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery, 7600 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, Nevada 89123, at 2 p.m. Monday, March 13.