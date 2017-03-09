Obituary: Marolyn Beech

Heaven accepted another angel, Marolyn L. Beech, who passed away on Aug. 24, 2016, after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Marolyn is survived by her husband of 48 years, Joseph E. Beech, Jr.; her children, Ronald Allington (Linda) of Fairbanks, Alaska; Kathryn Johnson (David) of Longview, Washington; Edith Walls (Butch), of Kingman, Arizona; Lynette Fraka (Curtis) of Kingman, Arizona; and Debbie Rubio (Tony) of Kingman, Arizona; sister, Virginia Franklin of Alabama; and a half-sister, Peggy Enlow of Tallahassee, Florida; 26 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.

Marolyn is preceded in death by her mother, Goldie Smith; her father, Robert Enlow; her sister, Donna Williams; daughters, Laura Beth Kirn, Suzanne Randa and Mary Patricia Beech.

She loved to be outside gardening and also enjoyed music and dancing. There will be a celebration of life to be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. this Saturday, March 11, at Mohave Museum of History & Arts, 400 W. Beale Street on the corner of Beale and Andy Devine Avenue.

Please come and help us celebrate the memory of a wonderful woman and mother. Casual dress.

Mom (Granny) you will be missed.