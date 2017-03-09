Prep Roundup: Lee Williams baseball pummeled in region opener

KINGMAN - It has been an eventful six days for the Lee Williams baseball team. The good news is the team found out that it had won a game against rival Lake Havasu that they had lost on Friday. Lake Havasu had played a player that was ineligible.

Lee Williams won the Kingman baseball tournament to open region play at 7-0. In this matchup against Coconino, the Panthers scored first and the Volunteers answered, tying the game at 1-1. After that it was as if Lee Williams could do nothing right, turning a tightly contested game into a rout as they suffered a 15-2 defeat at home on Tuesday afternoon.

“We didn’t play very well,” Volunteers coach Pat O’Boyle said. “That happens sometimes, that’s part of growing throughout the season.”

Coconino scored most of its runs with two outs. They stretched singles into doubles and took extra bases when Lee Williams’ outfielders would miss the cutoff man, allowing the Panthers to take an extra base.

“Coconino is a well-coached team,” O’Boyle said. “We will make adjustments and get back to work on Wednesday in practice to prepare for them today.”

The only threat in the game after the third inning was in the sixth, when Paul Giglio hit a shot to right field with the ball hitting the wall. Coconino’s outfielder misplayed the ball, as Giglio tried to take third base, but he was thrown out for the final out of the inning.

Lee Williams travels to Coconino at 4 p.m. today.

Academy 4, Kingman 1

A wild pitch by Kingman pitcher Riley Araya in the second inning gave Kingman Academy a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs kept the game close until the sixth inning when the Tigers scored three runs on a single by Kannon Butler and an RBI ground -out by Brad Ogden.

Butler pitched 6 2/3 innings giving up five hits to Brennan Ogle, Landin Jones, Chris Gunnoe, Hayden Tanner, and Araya for the Bulldogs.

Kingman Academy had eight hits as Ryan Hurley and Kaden Bean each collected multiple hits.

The Tigers (2-8-1) will travel to Sedona for a 5 p.m. game today.

Kingman (2-5-1) will play in the Route 66 Baseball Classic at 10:15 a.m. today.

SOFTBALL Academy 11, Kingman 9

It was a game that can only be described as sickening to the soul if you are Kingman girls softball coach Craig Lee. Lee saw his team hold the high -octane offense of Kingman Academy to less than double digits through six innings. This game was different than the drubbing they received from Kingman Academy in their home opener, 30-3.

The Lady Bulldogs were an inning away from defeating the undefeated The Lady Tigers. Kingman needed three outs, one inning.

In the bottom of the seventh inning with a 9-7 lead and two runners on base, Kingman Academy’s Chloe Elliot singled off Lady Bulldogs’ pitcher Natalie Borgens to drive in two runs and give them an 11-9 walk-off win.



Kingman Academy (7-0) had 12 hits and scored five runs in the third inning as Maryssa Edwards hit a triple and Randa Short hit a single.



Elliot and Edwards each had three hits, Short and Cassidy Hobbs had two hits, and Jullian Winters and Shaunti Short both had singles.

Kingman had eight hits, as Morgan Stephens had two, and Nasya Longmire, Taylor Reed, Kearra Tauta, Borgens, Payton Chamberlin and Cheri Roundy all had one hit.

Jessica Plew earned the victory pitching seven innings while surrendering nine runs on eight hits, and striking out five and walking one.

Borgens pitched 6 2/3 innings giving up 12 hits and allowing 11 runs to score, as she struck out seven.

“I’m very proud of how we played,” Lee said. “We have made improvements, especially in our focus. Hopefully we can continue to grow and understand what it takes to win.”

Kingman (1-8) travels to Lake Havasu for a 4 p.m. game March 29.

Kingman Academy (7-0) travels to Sedona for a 5 p.m. game today.

Payson 9, Lee Williams 4

This game was a tough one to take as Lee Williams out hit Payson 14-9, but could never get over the hump where it counts: the scoreboard as they lost to Payson 9-4 on Saturday.

The game was tied at three with Payson batting in the bottom of the third when Longhorns’ Savannah Conway doubled off of Lee Williams’ Kenzie Peterson, driving in two runs.

Lee Williams collected 14 hits. Peterson, Becky Leclair, Lorelei Ferenandez, Courtney Janney, and Jazmyn Serrano each had multiple hits for the Lady Vols.

Lee Williams (1-3) plays at Coconino at 2:45 p.m. today.

GIRLS TENNIS Mingus Union 6, Lee Williams 3

In a season of youth Lee Williams girls are surprising some teams with just how competitive they are.

It took Mingus Union some time to defeat The Lady Volunteers Tuesday night, 6-3.



“We played Mingus Union in some really tough matches,” Lee Williams coach Haylee Tetrault said. “Four of our six singles games went into a tie breaker and we just couldn’t come out on the winning end.”

BOYS TENNIS Anthem Prep 9, Kingman 0

Kingman was shorthanded when it faced Anthem Prep Friday. They suffered a 9-0 loss in six single matches and were shutout in three double matches as well.

“It was a tough matchup as this group of boys previously won their state competition as eighth graders,” Kingman tennis coach Todd Winebarger said. “We were also down to five team members as three of our players weren’t able to participate. Our No. 6 singles and No.3 doubles matches had to be forfeited.”

Kingman had two bright spots, the improved play of Xeth Walker on both his serving and ground strokes.

The No.2 doubles team (William Whitten and Gavin Winebarger) played very solid at the net and hung in for most of the match and ended up losing 8-5 in a pro set match.