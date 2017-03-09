Ritlaw’s rare life rewarded by Eagle Rare Kentucky Bourbon

KINGMAN – Catherine Ritlaw has always had a soft spot in her heart for unwanted animals. Growing up in New York City, she dragged home kittens, dogs, baby birds – any stray homeless critter she found.

Her story of surviving Lyme disease and founding Journey’s End Ranch animal sanctuary about 15 miles north of Kingman appealed to the judges at Eagle Rare Kentucky Bourbon.

Ritlaw recently won $5,000 as one of six runners-up for the Eagle Rare Life Survival Award.

The money will go toward feeding 15 horses, four burros and two sheep at the 30-acre Journey’s End Ranch, Ritlaw said Wednesday. It’ll buy about 400 bales of hay.

“None of the animals are adoptable,” said Ritlaw, a former veterinarian technician who started the ranch in 2002. “They’re old or disabled or they have behavioral issues from being misused and abused.”

One of her burros had a birth defect that resulted in a bad hoof, and most of her horses are wild mustangs.

“The prize money will make a big difference to the old, ill and unwanted animals in our care,” she said.

Ritlaw said her friend launched a six-month Facebook voting campaign to help win the award, but voting counted for just 20 percent in the judging. Her personal story was 80 percent.

Ritlaw was trained in veterinary technology and equine science and spent her spare time training horses and rehabilitating wildlife.

At age 40, she was diagnosed with MCS (multiple chemical sensitivities) and late stages of Lyme disease, which manifested as fibromyalgia, migraines, Crohn’s disease and degenerative spinal disk disease.

“I have severe health issues. Every day’s a struggle, but it’s mind over matter,” she said.

Ritlaw said she feels lucky to receive national recognition from the Eagle Rare Life Awards, where thousands of people will learn about her work.

The awards were created by Eagle Rare Bourbon to honor people who’ve shown courage, leadership, survival, devotion, character and heroism. In seven years, the company has given $400,000 to 49 charities.

Ritlaw was among the top 30 candidates nominated by friends, family and colleagues, selected from 326 stories that are posted online at www.eaglerarelife.com. The $50,000 grand prize went to Ruth Libby, founder of a charity that provides school supplies for children in New England.

As the sole caretaker at Journey’s End Ranch, Ritlaw funds her effort with her limited disability income and donations. Sixty-five to 70 percent of donations go directly to purchasing food, and the rest goes towards supplies and vet bills, she said.

Ritlaw is a tireless advocate for wild horses, which are often at risk of illegal roundups and slaughter.

She’s written several articles for national equine publications and is involved with lobbying public officials to enforce existing laws and improve management practices.

“Eagle Rare salutes Catherine for leading a rare life and for her steadfast dedication to the animals at her ranch and beyond,” Eagle Rare spokesman Kris Comstock said. “We are inspired by her example and proud to have her as this year’s Survival Award recipient.”