SCOREBOARD: March 9, 2017

BASEBALL

3 a.m.

MLB — 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, Australia vs. China, at Tokyo

6 a.m.

MLB — 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, Canada vs. Dominican Republic, at Miami

7 p.m.

MLB — 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, Mexico vs. Italy, at Jalisco, Mexico

MLB — 2017 World Baseball Classic, tiebreaker game, teams TBA (if necessary), at Seoul, South Korea

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament, second round, Michigan vs. Illinois, at Washington

ESPN — ACC Tournament, first quarterfinal, North Carolina vs. Syracuse-Miami winner, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

FS1 — Big East Tournament, first quarterfinal, Villanova vs. St. John’s-Georgetown winner, at New York

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, second round, La Salle vs. Davidson, at Pittsburgh

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament, first quarterfinal, Iowa St. vs. Oklahoma St., at Kansas City, Mo.

11 a.m.

SEC — SEC Tournament, second round, Georgia vs. Tennessee, at Nashville, Tenn.

Noon

ESPN — ACC Tournament, second quarterfinal, Louisville vs. Duke-Clemson winner, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament, second round, Michigan St. vs. Nebraska-Penn St. winner, at Washington

ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament, second quarterfinal, Kansas vs. TCU-Oklahoma winner, at Kansas City, Mo.

FS1 — Big East Tournament, second quarterfinal, Marquette vs. Seton Hall, at New York

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, second round, St. Bonaventure vs. UMass-Saint Joseph’s winner, at Pittsburgh

1 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament, first quarterfinal, Nevada vs. Utah St.-San Jose St. winner, at Las Vegas

SEC — SEC Tournament, second round, Alabama vs. Mississippi St.-LSU winner, at Nashville, Tenn.

1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — AAC Tournament, first round, Temple vs. East Carolina, at Hartford, Conn.

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament, second quarterfinal, Fresno St. vs. New Mexico, at Las Vegas

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — AAC Tournament, first round, Tulsa vs. Tulane, at Hartford, Conn.

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, second round, George Mason vs. Fordham, at Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Ten Tournament, second round, Iowa vs. Indiana, at Washington

5 p.m.

ESPN — ACC Tournament, third quarterfinal, Florida State vs. Virginia Tech-Wake Forest winner, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament, third quarterfinal, West Virginia vs. Texas Tech-Texas winner, at Kansas City, Mo.

FS1 — Big East Tournament, third quarterfinal, Butler vs. Xavier-DePaul winner, at New York

SEC — SEC Tournament, second round, Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M, at Nashville, Tenn.

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — AAC Tournament, first round, UConn vs. South Florida, at Hartford, Conn.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Big Ten Tournament, second round, Northwestern vs. Ohio St.-Rutgers winner, at Washington

NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament, second round, George Washington vs. Saint Louis-Duquesne winner, at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament, third quarterfinal, Colorado St. vs. Wyoming-Air Force winner, at Las Vegas

ESPN — ACC Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, Notre Dame vs. Virginia-Pittsburgh winner, at Brooklyn, N.Y.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, Baylor vs. Kansas St., at Kansas City, Mo.

SEC — SEC Tournament, second round, Mississippi vs. Auburn-Missouri winner, at Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, Providence vs. Creighton, at New York

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, Boise St. vs. San Diego St.-UNLV winner, at Las Vegas

ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, UCLA vs. Southern Cal-Washington winner, at Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLB — Spring training, Detroit vs. N.Y. Mets, at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour, Valspar Champion, first round, at Palm Harbor, Fla.

GOLF — European PGA Tour, Hero Indian Open, second round, at New Delhi

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

TNT — San Antonio at Oklahoma City

8:30 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Lakers at Phoenix

SOCCER

11a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Europa League, Round of 16, Leg 1, FC Rostov vs. Manchester United

1p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Europa League, Round of 16, Leg 1, Schalke vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

BMX RACING

High Desert 66 BMX

Mar. 6

Mohave County Fairgrounds

Moto 1:3 Balance Bike

Gavin Ferneau. 2. Reid Amaral Sawyer Nutt.

Moto 2: 9 Novice

Austin Linderman. 2. Anthony Trujillo. 3. Wyatt Linderman.

Moto 3: 13 Novice

Alleigh “The Snapping Turtle” Cox. 2. Ruben “Mayhem” Mendoza. 3. Colton King

Moto 4: 12 Intermediate

Kali Lewis. 2. Alek Delong. 3. Cameron Gaddis. 4. Trystan Odonnell

Moto 5:19-27 Intermediate

Kelson McCool. 2. Jacob Self. 3. Michael Nesbitt.

Moto 6: 8 Expert

Evan “Machine Gun” Meins. Eyan “The Green Lantern” Meins. Gavin “Storm Trooper” Hopper. Kane Thomason.

BASKETBALL

NBA

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 126, Oklahoma City 121

Dallas 122, L.A. Lakers 111

Washington 131, Phoenix 127

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Toronto at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Denver, 9 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Today’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 5:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.