Spring cleaning is here

For many people, spring cleaning is spending an afternoon wiping down countertops and hauling a winter’s worth of dust to the garbage bin. For others, however, spring is a time for renewal. It is a time to clean from top to bottom and inside and out so home feels as new as the wildflowers budding outdoors.

As the weather warms up, doors and windows fly open and many will begin hitting up the local stores for cleaning supplies. Whether you do it yourself or hire some help, cleaning season is here and the smell of Windex and bleach will soon be in the air.



Tuesday Simmons of Tuesday’s Cleaning Service, along with her daughters Kristen and Alexis, have been scrubbing, sweeping, wiping and mopping away in the residential house cleaning business for about a year and a half and say there hasn’t been any shortage of business lately.

“We’re always busy,” Simmons said. “Just when I think it’s going to get slow, I start getting more calls.”

Her crew has their buckets ready for more than a quick sweep and swab. They clean everything from rentals to repeat customers throughout Mohave County. Simmons said most of the houses she services are already immaculately clean.

“Sometimes we wonder why we’re even there,” she said. “We almost have to imagine there’s dust.”

Her basic services aren’t much different than what most people do in their homes when hurricane-force winds aren’t making us put off housework for “just one more week.”

Her general services include an overall sweep, mop, vacuum, dusting and bathroom shakedown of an entire home. She charges no hourly rate and bases her fees off of square footage. The rates start at around $125 to $150 and the first time her crew rolls through they do a thorough job so that the next visit (or visits) are faster and cheaper.

Some of her clients are loaded with cash and gladly pay for some of the more eccentric jobs that some of us might pay someone a little extra to do.

Simmons described a recent out-of-the ordinary (but not uncommon) gig.

“This was a mansion with about 50 cabinets. We took everything out, disinfected, organized and put it all back,” Kristen said of the four-hour process. “It was its own job.”

Tuesday said it takes a three-person crew about four hours to clean a 4,000 square-foot home – something to chew on next time you’re procrastinating over moving furniture around a 240-square foot living room.

While an average residential home cleaning spree might involve a trip to Walmart, a cart full of paper towels, scrub pads, bleach and a case of beer, Simmons’ clientele’s homes are much larger with a demand for professional service.

She’s insured, bonded and licensed and brings her own cleaning equipment and chemicals. She tries not to use bleach. The overwhelming smell not only annoys many clients, but can cause breathing problems.

“We use a vinegar and water mix,” she said. “It’s the most preferred.”

In fact, mixing bleach with other cleaners can be irritating at the least and toxic at worst.



According to Good Housekeeping, mixing bleach with vinegar can produce low levels of chlorine gas that can cause coughing, breathing problems, and burning, watery eyes. Mixing bleach with rubbing alcohol can create chloroform (the stuff movie villains use to knock out kidnapping victims – which totally takes more than a quick whiff to work). While you might not pass out right away, the chemical can be irritating and toxic.



Simmons’ crew has a steady stream of work. During the Wednesday interview, she received a call not two minutes after another customer cancelled. She does about four jobs a week and has a faithful list of repeat customers.

“We don’t take breaks and we bust our butts,” she said. “I can work around anything. There’s no job we won’t do.”