Horoscope: March 10, 2017

Birthdays: Olivia Wilde, 33; Carrie Underwood, 34; Jon Hamm, 46; Sharon Stone, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Make plans to do something with your partner or someone you love. A day trip, shopping spree or just hanging out and enjoying one another’s company will bring about a positive attitude and lead to future plans.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Change the way you do things or get involved in something that will challenge you physically and make you strive to live a healthier lifestyle.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put more effort into your personal relationships. You can stabilize your life and ease any insecurity you are feeling by addressing issues that leave you feeling uncertain.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Someone from your past will want to reconnect. Proceed with caution or with the intent to resolve unfinished business. Choose using your intellect instead of brute force.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t get angry; get moving. It’s up to you to make the adjustments needed to ensure that you get what you want. Refuse to let your emotions hold you back.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take action and put your plans into motion. The changes you want to see happen will only unfold if you put in the time and effort.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more energy into helping others. Taking action and living up to your promises will encourage others to do the same.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Express your ideas explicitly and someone will help you turn your dream into a reality. Your intuition will encourage you to develop something you’ve been thinking about doing for a long time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A change in the way you live will add to your contentment. A physical change will make you look and feel your best.

APRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make the changes that suit you. Taking on an unrealistic financial commitment will not improve your situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Partnerships will undergo a positive change if you express the way you feel. Do your best to move forward in a positive manner.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stand up and be counted. Don’t let anyone outsmart or outshine you when it comes to work, reputation and personal accomplishments.