It pays to have a camera ready. When Daily Miner reporter Aaron Ricca stopped at the intersection of Motor Avenue and Fairgrounds Boulevard, a cloud of feathers drifted across his windshield. Looking around, he spotted this red-tailed hawk with a kill – a pigeon – in in its talons. Ricca grabbed his Nikon and flipped the setting to continuous high just in time to watch the bird-of-prey swoop off with its lunch.