Lee Williams, Kingman girls tennis earn victories

KINGMAN – In a much needed win the Lee Williams girls tennis team picked up a 6-3 road win over 4A Grand Canyon region opponent Flagstaff, Wednesday afternoon. This gives the tennis team momentum going into their next match.

“Our girls played really well, Lee Williams coach Haylee Tetrault said. “This is probably the best we have played so far. We talked a lot of strategy after our heartbreak of a loss against Mingus and made adjustments for today. I am very proud of how we played today.”

Lee Williams’ girls return to the court when they travel to Goldwater for a 3:30 p.m. match Tuesday.

Kingman

Good things are going on with Kingman girls’ tennis this season. What‘s new is they have a first-year coach, John Hansen.

Their first game against Lake Havasu was rained out. In their first action of the season against Lee Williams they dropped a 5-4 decision last Wednesday. The team finally broke and defeated Anthem Prep 5-4 on Friday.

“Many of the girls improved during this match,” Hansen said. “They developed better footwork, strokes, and less unforced errors, to name a few. “

Kingman girls are a young team with three returning starters back. Coach Hansen hopes the girls will continue to play with enthusiasm and get better. The girls dropped a tough match to Page 7-2 on Tuesday.

“Since the first practice, I’m really trying to develop all of the players into having a “pushers” mentality,” Hansen said. “Simply keeping the ball in-play and limiting the amount of unforced errors. As we continue to gain experience from match play, I think the players will be able to better understand when the right moment is to attack and be more aggressive during critical points.”

Kingman travels to Sedona at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.