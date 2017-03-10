MCSO issues rental scam alert

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam regarding house rental property in Desert Hills outside of Lake Havasu City.



According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, people seeking a place to rent have responded to ads on social media and recently, two separate victims rented the same house from a private party, someone portraying to be the homeowner. Each victim discovered that they had been scammed out of $925 the day they planned on moving into the residence. The residence was trashed and the front door was wide open. Investigations determined the residence in the 1000 block of East Fathom Drive is bank owned.



Anyone with information or who were also defrauded by attempting to rent the same residence, please contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.



MCSO recommends checking the Mohave County assessor’s page to truly identify the owner of the property and ask the showing owner for identification. If you suspect fraud, contact your local law enforcement office.