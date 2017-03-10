Obituary: Margaret Alvarado

My mother, Margaret V. Alvarado, was born in Kingman, Arizona and passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017 in Surprise, Arizona.

She was predeceased by her loving parents, Manuel and Virginia Alvarado of Kingman.

She is survived by her son, Michael Alvarado, of Surprise; daughters, Tina Sena, of Kingman; Victoria Laubach of Kimball, South Dakota; sisters, Rose Alvarado and Linda Yeater of Kingman; Maria Schearer of Battle Mountain, Nevada; Manuel Alvarado, Paul Alvarado of Kingman; and Virginia Stearns of Phoenix, Arizona.

A memorial for Margaret will be set at a future date.