Obituary: Robert 'Bob' Combs

Robert A. “Bob” Combs, born Nov. 25, 1930, a Korean war veteran and 32nd Degree Mason, passed away on March 2, 2017.

Bob worked for the city of Pasadena, California, until his retirement in 1978, at which time he moved with his beautiful wife, Barbara, to Kingman, Arizona.

Barbara preceded him in death on July 19, 2012.

After their move, Bob worked for the Mohave County Road Department. He was a volunteer firefighter and later became fire chief with the Hualapai Valley Fire Department.

He had also worked several security assignments around Kingman, with the last one being at what is now the True Value Distribution Center.

Bob is survived by his four children: Thomas A. Combs (Stephanie), Kathy Black (Robert), Donna Ellis and Renia Rohlfing; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

There will be no services per his request. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Joan and Diana Hospice House of Kingman.