Prep track: Lee Williams boys place 6th in 33-team Flagstaff meet

Marino, Tsosie, Lucero-White shine for Lee Williams, Kingman

Lee Williams’ Enzo Marino competes in the 60-meter hurdles event at the 13th Annual NPA Skydome Classic in Flagstaff on Tuesday. Marino placed second out of 33 teams.

Courtesy of Jason Marino

By JT Keith

  • Originally Published: March 10, 2017 6 a.m.

    Photo by Norma Gonzalez/Today’s News Herald

    Kingman’s Scotty Windmer attempts a high jump at the Lake Havasu Multiple Meet Wednesday.

    KINGMAN – Lee Williams track and field continues to improve under veteran coach Joan Abraham.

    On Tuesday, she took her team to the 13th Annual NPA Skydome Classic where the boys placed sixth out of 33 teams, scoring 26.25 points.

    The Volunteers had several standout athletes, with Justin Sturgill, Enzo Marino and Lillian Rapp to name a few. Coach Abraham will give the team a couple of days off as they head into spring break next week.

    Kingman had a dual meet at Lake Havasu Wednesday with Holly Tsosie dominating the 1600 meters, and Celine Lucero-White winning the 3200. Other top performers follow:

    13th Annual NPA Skydome Classic

    Tuesday at Flagstaff

    Top Local Performances

    Boys Team Results

    Prescott, 52. 2. Coconino, 45.5. 3. Bradshaw Mountain, 45. 4. Joseph City, 29. 5. Blue Ridge, 27. Lee Williams, 26.25.

    Girls Team Results

    Fountain Hills, 64. 2. Prescott, 58.5. 3. Coconino, 46. 4. Show Low 43.5. 5. Sedona Red Rock, 33. 6. Mingus Union, 28. 7. Blue Ridge, 27. 8. Window Rock, 18. 9. Monument Valley, 18. 10. Joseph City, 12. 11. Winslow, 11. 12. Tuba City, 8. 12. Northland Prep, 8. 14. Bradshaw Mountain, 7. 15. Hopi 6. 15. Chino Valley 6. 17. Grand Canyon, 5. 18. Ganado, 3. Mogollon, 2. 20. Horizon Honors, 1. 20. Pinon, 1. 20. Lee Williams, 1.

    Lee Williams Top 10 Finishers

    Boys

    200 Meters- 4. Justin Sturgill, 23.94.

    1600 - 9. Zach Moyd, 4:42.31.

    60 Hurdles - 2. Enzo Marino, 9.26.

    4x400 Relay – 3. Relay Team 3:44.14 LW.

    Shot Put - 4. Kael Juelfs, 42-00.

    High Jump 4. David Herrera, 5-08. 5. Diego Narvarte, 5-04. 9. Andrew Cardiff 5-04.

    Girls Results

    60 - 8. Sienna Cobanovich, 8.56.

    400 - 10. Alexis Hecker, 1:05.13.

    60 Hurdles – 6. Lillian Rapp- 10.55.

    4x400 Relay Varsity – 7. Relay Team 4:35.71.

    High Jump – 7. Sienna Cobanovich 4-08.

    Kingman Results

    Havasu Multiple

    Wednesday

    Top Performances

    Boys team results

    Lake Havasu, 116. 2. Kingman 14.

    Girls results

    Lake Havasu, 280. 2. Kingman, 148

    1600 – Holly Tsosie, 5:40.79.

    3200 – Celine Lucero-White, 7:26.13.

