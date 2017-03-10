Prep track: Lee Williams boys place 6th in 33-team Flagstaff meet

KINGMAN – Lee Williams track and field continues to improve under veteran coach Joan Abraham.

On Tuesday, she took her team to the 13th Annual NPA Skydome Classic where the boys placed sixth out of 33 teams, scoring 26.25 points.

The Volunteers had several standout athletes, with Justin Sturgill, Enzo Marino and Lillian Rapp to name a few. Coach Abraham will give the team a couple of days off as they head into spring break next week.

Kingman had a dual meet at Lake Havasu Wednesday with Holly Tsosie dominating the 1600 meters, and Celine Lucero-White winning the 3200. Other top performers follow:

13th Annual NPA Skydome Classic

Tuesday at Flagstaff

Top Local Performances

Boys Team Results

Prescott, 52. 2. Coconino, 45.5. 3. Bradshaw Mountain, 45. 4. Joseph City, 29. 5. Blue Ridge, 27. Lee Williams, 26.25.

Girls Team Results

Fountain Hills, 64. 2. Prescott, 58.5. 3. Coconino, 46. 4. Show Low 43.5. 5. Sedona Red Rock, 33. 6. Mingus Union, 28. 7. Blue Ridge, 27. 8. Window Rock, 18. 9. Monument Valley, 18. 10. Joseph City, 12. 11. Winslow, 11. 12. Tuba City, 8. 12. Northland Prep, 8. 14. Bradshaw Mountain, 7. 15. Hopi 6. 15. Chino Valley 6. 17. Grand Canyon, 5. 18. Ganado, 3. Mogollon, 2. 20. Horizon Honors, 1. 20. Pinon, 1. 20. Lee Williams, 1.

Lee Williams Top 10 Finishers

Boys

200 Meters- 4. Justin Sturgill, 23.94.

1600 - 9. Zach Moyd, 4:42.31.

60 Hurdles - 2. Enzo Marino, 9.26.

4x400 Relay – 3. Relay Team 3:44.14 LW.

Shot Put - 4. Kael Juelfs, 42-00.

High Jump 4. David Herrera, 5-08. 5. Diego Narvarte, 5-04. 9. Andrew Cardiff 5-04.

Girls Results

60 - 8. Sienna Cobanovich, 8.56.

400 - 10. Alexis Hecker, 1:05.13.

60 Hurdles – 6. Lillian Rapp- 10.55.

4x400 Relay Varsity – 7. Relay Team 4:35.71.

High Jump – 7. Sienna Cobanovich 4-08.

Kingman Results

Havasu Multiple

Wednesday

Top Performances

Boys team results

Lake Havasu, 116. 2. Kingman 14.

Girls results

Lake Havasu, 280. 2. Kingman, 148

1600 – Holly Tsosie, 5:40.79.

3200 – Celine Lucero-White, 7:26.13.