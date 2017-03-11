Housecleaner found passed out

KINGMAN – Heroin is not a cleaning product.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bobbie Lee Short, 26, of Golden Valley Thursday for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.



According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, deputies responded to a possible overdose at a residence in the 5900 block of Diabase Drive. Dispatchers advised that a woman was located in the bathroom and was turning blue. A medical unit arrived to the scene and attended to the woman, later identified as Short.



The reporting parties told deputies they had hired Short to clean their house. They also said she was there about two hours before finding her reportedly passed out in the bathroom. Medical personnel walked Short out of the house to further evaluate her and told deputies they found a needle and spoon on the bathroom sink. Deputies reportedly retrieved a used syringe and spoon with a brown substance which field tested positive for opiates.

Deputies contacted Short and she allegedly admitted to doing heroin in the bathroom. She was taken into custody without incident after refusing medical treatment. She was transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.