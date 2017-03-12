Kingman Academy golf wins

They did really well for our first home match this season. We won as a team and Jake Scott finished in first place for the second match in a row. I am really looking forward to seeing Jake’s progress in the next couple of years. With only being a freshman, I see in him the potential be in the top 20 individuals by his junior year. April Sorace tied for fifth place in the match, which is the best she has finished in her three seasons. She works hard and that hard work is starting to pay off.



We have a great group of kids this year. In my three years as the coach, we have lost the first home match so to get a team win on this one is great. Now we need to build on this momentum and work on their skills to improve their overall scores.