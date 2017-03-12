Dolan Springs family reaches out after losing everything in fire

KINGMAN – A Dolan Springs couple expecting a child have lost everything they own in a fire.

Neva Tice and husband Rudy Torrez are asking for any help they can get after a fire destroyed their RV March 4. Neva had found out she was seven weeks pregnant the day before. Twin sisters Teresa (Neva’s mother) and Tressa (the aunt) Tice reached out to The Miner to ask the community for assistance to get the couple on their feet after the disaster.

“They were so excited and couldn’t wait to share the news,” Tressa said.

Neva talked to The Miner via phone and described the sudden and horrific situation.

She woke up to Rudy yelling and jerking her out of bed. She sat up to immediately get a blast of smoke to the face and grabbed a baby blanket to cover her mouth. By the time she realized what was going on, Rudy picked her up and tossed her out the nearest RV window with only a sheet around her. He jumped out the door just before an explosion.

“If it weren’t for my husband, mom and dad, I’d probably be dead,” Neva said. “I lost a lot of my hair. Everything else is completely in ashes.”

Since the fire, the couple has been staying in the Tice sisters’ home.

“We only have two bedrooms,” Tressa said. “They’ve been staying on my floor.”

The Tice family, including the couple, had moved to Tice’s property in Dolan Springs from Casa Grande in January. Neva and Rudy had been looking for work. Neva has previously worked in the senior and disabled care field and both she and Rudy worked for Walmart in Casa Grande. He’s tried to apply in Kingman, but Neva said a hiring freeze has halted his chances.

“We’ve put in applications everywhere else, but no one has called back,” Neva said.



The Tice sisters bought the RV for young couple to live in back in January. It was parked only a few feet from the main house that was mildly damaged during the blaze. Neva sustained a broken toe after being thrown out of the RV. Her dad and uncle received minor burns trying to fight the fire.

Being so far away from the nearest fire station (about ten miles east of Dolan Springs) Tressa was worried about the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Department response, but said they were quick on site with a water truck.

“The dispatcher was very nice and calm on the phone,” Neva said. “They were really nice and helpful.”

“We stopped by the next morning and thanked them,” Tressa said. “If they’d shown up a few minutes later, my house would’ve burned down, too.”

They could not save their Guinea pig, Vlad, but got out with their lives and the unborn grandchild.

“Neva heard the guinea pig squeal in pain,” Tressa said. “Everything they owned went up in flames.

Neva and Rudy got out of the fire with nothing but their underwear. The couple has received some clothes donations from Dolan Springs residents. They have a car. The keys burned up in the fire, but they called a locksmith to make new ones. Their cellphones were destroyed in the blaze and the Tice sisters – who are both disabled, on a fixed income, and live together – have pitched in for new ones.

Neva thinks the RV’s electrical breaker might have caused the fire. They’ve had electrical problems before.

“We think it was the wiring in the RV,” Neva said.

LMRFD spokesman Mike Pettway said they couldn’t determine the cause and that the RV was pretty much destroyed by the time they arrived.



The couple has started a GoFundMe account to help the young couple out. So far they’ve raised $135 of a $10,000 goal.

If anyone would like to help, feel free to contact Neva at 520-213-6082, or donate to the Neva & Rudy’s House Fire Recovery GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/neva-rudys-house-fire-recovery.