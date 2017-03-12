Horoscope: March 12, 2017

Birthdays: Aaron Eckhart, 49; Courtney B. Vance, 57; James Taylor, 69; Liza Minnelli, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take pride in who you are and what you know, but be open to information that differs from your own. Combining your own insights with what you learn from others will be what makes you a wise contender.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Observe how those around you handle situations before you decide to get involved yourself. Try not to brag about what you have to offer.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Dealing with children, seniors or family members will be emotionally stressful. Only take on what you know you can handle.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An opportunity to make a move looks inviting. Make changes at home that allow you to take on greater social activity or creative endeavors.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll be drawn to someone or something unusual. It’s OK to explore and experiment, but don’t lose touch with reality or what’s expected of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Uncertainty will set in, causing confusion regarding your next move. Don’t waste time wondering where you stand, just make a decision based on the information you receive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You’ll face limitations and delays if you travel or set unreasonable goals. Don’t allow your emotions to take over, causing friction with a friend, relative or someone in a position of authority.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A membership to a club, organization or artistic institute will help you unleash your creative imagination. Clear a space at home that you can use for a studio.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stick close to home. Avoid getting together with friends or relatives who may take advantage of your generosity and kindness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Listen to your heart and follow your instincts and you will discover a way to get what you want. Don’t hold back because of someone else’s fears.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make special plans to spend time with someone who needs your undivided attention. Visit someone who is in the hospital to help bring them cheer.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will surface if you have been denied the right to pertinent information. Ask direct questions and make your position clear.