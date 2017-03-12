Kingman Photo: Teaching Safe, Not Sorry

Cerbat Elementary School held a Safety Fair Friday as part of a 21st Century grant. The school has regular hours each Monday-Thursday and then holds “Friday School” each Friday. About 75-100 kids in 3rd to 5th grade attend, learning various subjects ranging from math, English Language Arts (ELA), forensics, health and fitness and more. With the 21st Century grant, the school has seen substantial growth with its students, according to school Principal Vicki Trujillo. Several groups attended the 21st Century Safety Fair, including KRMC, MCC, lifeguards, Mohave County Flood Control District, the Humane Society and Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District #1. Above, Randall Gremlich of Mohave County Flood Control District demonstrates flooding safety to 3rd to 5th graders at the Safety Fair on Friday. Principal Vicki Trujillo is on the right.