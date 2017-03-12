Kingman Police to be on heightened alert for intoxicated drivers Friday

KINGMAN – Don’t test the luck of the Irish if you plan on drinking a few beers this week.



The Kingman Police Department, in partnership with the Western Arizona DUI Task Force, will be out conducting a DUI enforcement detail for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday to apprehend those who choose to drive while impaired. KPD is able to provide enhanced DUI enforcement during holidays and major local event from a grant awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

KPD Spokeswoman Jennifer Sochocki said the department wants to remind everyone who will be participating in St. Patrick’s Day festivities to plan ahead and arrange for a designated driver. Arizona has some of the harshest DUI laws, and anyone arrested for DUI faces jail time, vehicle impoundment, a suspended driver’s license and hefty fines.

If you observe a suspected impaired driver, immediately call a local law enforcement agency, provide a good description of the vehicle and driver, direction of travel, and if possible, a license plate to assist in removing the subject from the road. KPD urges witnesses to not confront a DUI suspect but to be a good witness and keep a safe distance. Everyone has to work together to prevent DUI tragedies from being repeated.

KPD said “Get a DD, not a DUI. If you drive hammered, you’ll get nailed.”