Letter: It’s treason

A Russian hack of our electoral system with alleged collusion of Trump and his campaign staff. Now an AG appointed by Trump lied to senate confirmation committee about a meeting twice with a known Russian spy/ambassador, not just in video and audio, but in a written document requested by a senator on committee.

Perjury and lying: How low will republicans go to have power? Treason with our enemies?

I can understand adversary elections, wanting to say bad things about your opponent, and calling them nasty names. But to commit or turn a blind eye to treason is beyond scandal, its treason itself. It’s obstruction of justice if you’re in elected office and do nothing.

R. Hill

Kingman