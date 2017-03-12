Letter: Teachers need majors in their subject matter

The deterioration of the quality of teaching in America can be traced directly to the notion that teachers need to major in education, rather than the subject matter of what they teach. Promoted by schools of education nationwide, this approach has been a disaster.

My career in higher education taught me that if you aren’t teaching in your major it is nearly impossible to have the requisite subject matter knowledge required to adequately prepare your students for the next level (whatever that may be).

Obviously, being well versed in your subject matter is not a sufficient condition for teaching effectiveness, but it is a necessary one.

Tye Johnson