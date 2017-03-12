Obituary: Royann R. Watson

Royann R. Watson, 93 of Golden Valley passed away March 3, 2017. She was born September 2, 1923 in Sweetwater, Texas.

Royann was a very special woman. She enjoyed doing many kinds of crafting, including quilting, doll making, sewing and crocheting, among many other special talents which she was very good at all of them.

She married her loving husband, Clarence Orville Watson, in Ferndale, Washington in 1966 and spent 51 wonderful years together.

Royann leaves behind her husband, Clarence Watson, of Golden Valley, Arizona; son, William W. Watson and his wife Stacey, of Golden Valley, Arizona; daughter, Doty Webb and her husband Jim, of Washington. She also leaves behind lots and lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a special lady and will be missed by all.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.