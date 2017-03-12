Purported bite gets Kingman woman more charges

KINGMAN – A woman took a bite into crime Thursday.

Kingman Police arrested Brittney Dawn Perez, 25 of Kingman on felony charges for aggravated assault on a police officer, shoplifting, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

According to KPD Spokeswoman Jennifer Sochocki, Perez was arrested after police responded to a store in the 3200 block of North Stockton Hill Road for a shoplift in progress. Officers arrived on scene and contacted a suspect identified as Perez. Officers attempted to take her into custody when she allegedly began resisting and became combative with officers.

During the struggle, Perez allegedly bit one officer in the arm and hit another officer in the face. An officer used his Taser to subdue Perez and was able to take her into custody.



The officers had minor injuries that did not require medical treatment.