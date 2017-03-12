Rhoades rallies Lee Williams in 16-15 baseball win

KINGMAN – Lee Williams’ baseball team had lost two straight 4A Grand Canyon Region games to rival Coconino in a span of three days this week. On Friday, it turned out to be Good Friday, after the third inning.

The Friday game looked like it would either be called on account of darkness, or mercy-rule depending on whichever came first, the way the Thunderbird High School Chiefs were batting around on the way to a 13-0 lead.

Finally, in the bottom of the third inning, a glimmer of hope gave way as the Volunteers scored four runs. Carter Rhodes hit a home run to get his team going, and the Vols’ then scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to complete a methodical comeback and beat the Chiefs at Dick Grounds Field, 16-15.

“I took a pretty big swing at the first curveball and fouled it off,” Rhoades said. “Their pitcher threw a fastball down the middle and I took a pretty good hack at it and it went out.”

“Don’t ever let me hear you say you can’t comeback,” Lee Williams coach Pat O’Boyle said to his team after the game. “We are never out of a game, don’t even think about it. This just shows what we can do when we play together and believe.”

The Vols pitchers did not have their best stuff; O’Boyle decided to bring in left-hander Matt Bathauer. Bathauer pitched three innings, keeping his team in the game by allowing two earned runs and striking out two. He also had command of his pitches and slowed the Chiefs offense down, while picking off a baserunner.

Rhoades went 2-for-4 driving in four RBIs to jump start the offense. Lee Williams’ “Mash Brothers” drove in seven RBIs between them: Bathauer, Matt Shaw each had three hits, Mike Bathauer, two hits; Paul Giglio, four hits.

“We put ourselves in a tough position being down 13-0,” O’Boyle said. “But what you saw was a tough nose team, and we are going to keep fighting. Before you knew it, we were down two or three runs and my team believed they could win.”

Lee Williams (2-2 4A, 0-2, Grand Canyon Region) host Parker at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Academy 2, Sedona 1

Kingman Academy ace Bradley Hecker was feeling it as he pitched 6 1/3 strong innings to get the win. Hecker allowed one run on five hits while striking out eight.

Fireman Donald Tatham flamed the last two batters to record the save.

The Tigers’ Kannon Butler went 2-for-2 and drove in the first run of the game in the second inning. Kingman Academy added an insurance run in the third inning to defeat Sedona Red Rock 2-1 at home on Thursday.

Kingman Academy travels to Lake Havasu for a 3 p.m. game Wednesday.

Holbrook 4, Kingman 1

The Kingman Bulldogs came back in the bottom of the third inning to tie the score at 1-1 against Holbrook. Kingman watched Holbrook score two runs in the fourth inning, and one in the fifth inning to lose, 4-1 in the Route 66 Baseball Classic.

The Bulldogs (3-8-1, 0-0 3A West Region) travel to Seligman for a 3:30 p.m. game Thursday.

Williams 5, Kingman 4

Kingman scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning only to see the Williams Vikings come back in the bottom of the fifth to win the game in walk-off fashion. Kingman was playing in the Route 66 Baseball Classic this weekend.

Camp Verde 9, Kingman 4

Kingman’s Riley Araya can do more than just pitch. When he’s not on the hill, he is not too bad of a first baseman. When he is at the plate, he’s even more dangerous. Camp Verde found out the hard way as he knocked in two runs on a double. It wasn’t enough though, as Camp Verde defeated the Bulldogs, 9-4 at Camp Verde. Bulldogs pitcher Anthony Pinto took the loss giving up four runs.

Kingman 9, Monument Valley 3

Kingman’s Anthony Pinto did his damage with the bat early. He knocked in four runs with a single in the first inning and a double in the second inning. Landin Jones and Britton Ogle added hits as the Bulldogs scored five runs in the first inning to secure the win. Jones and Hayden Tanner pitched for the Bulldogs.

SOFTBALL

Academy 18, Sedona Red Rock 1

Not only are there going to be comparisons to the best season Kingman softball has ever had, but if these girls continue to win, and mercy rule every team they play, the only questions is who on the Lady Tigers’ softball team will be joining Jessica Plew on the All-State team?

If it hasn’t been talked about, but maybe people should if they continue to dominate.

All Plew did was drive in four run on three hits as she helped lead Kingman Academy to a 18-1 win over Sedona Red Rock.

Plew was not alone in her assault on the softball. Maryssa Edwards and Vanessa Blanco had multiple hits for the Lady Tigers. Chloe Elliot and Jillian Winters continue to be terrors on the base paths, each stealing a base in the game.

Pitcher Trinity Player earned the victory in the circle for the Lady Tigers, improving to 9-0 on the season.

Kingman Academy hosts Lake Havasu at 5.p.m. Monday.

Coconino 9, Lee Williams 8

Lee Williams had the game won. Coconino was down 7-6 in the top of the sixth inning when Rachel Tosi of Coconino homered off Kenzi Peterson, driving in three runs.

The Lady Volunteers had 15 hits, with Courtney Janney, Peterson, Jazmyn Serrano and Tori Logan collecting multiple hits.

Lee Williams (1-4, 0-0 4A Grand Canyon Region) travels to Parker at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.