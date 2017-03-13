Horoscopes for March 13, 2017

Birthdays: Adam Clayton, 57; Dana Delany, 61; William H. Macy, 67; Neil Sedaka, 78.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Resolve personal issues you have with partners, friends or family members. It’s important to clear the air or at least try to understand your differences and show more tolerance.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t get anxious; get moving. Look at what you are up against and try to outdo anyone who may stand in your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Taking better care of yourself should be your priority. Updating your look, getting in shape or starting a new health regimen will help you be your best.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll have to show greater awareness of what’s going on inside your circle as well as out. Listening will be particularly important if you want to avoid making an impulsive choice.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Focus on personal improvements, getting along better with your peers and making plans to visit places and people from your past. Going back will give you greater insight into how you can move forward most effectively.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep your financial, health and legal matters straight. Falling short will be a problem if you miscalculate someone’s ability to intervene in your affairs.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Balancing integrity and common sense will be necessary when dealing with domestic matters. Take your time and think hard before you make comments that could lead to a rocky turn in your relationship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for a way in the back door when dealing with red tape. Know the ins and outs and you will avoid being led astray by someone who claims to be capable of taking care of your business.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think matters through before you do or say something you will regret. Stay focused on what’s important to you and the best way to maintain what you have.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be smart when it comes to your investments as well as your health. Emotional stress needs to be addressed in a sound and realistic manner.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ve got more options than you realize. Financial gain is within your reach.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t limit what you can accomplish. Look at every angle and do your best to make things work.