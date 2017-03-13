‘King Kong: Skull Island’ is more fun than a barrel of monkeys

KINGMAN – The last King Kong movie I saw was in black and white. What a difference a few decades make! As the movie starts you hear the sounds of an aerial gunfight. Then you see two WWII-era fighter planes in flames and two parachutes. These aerial enemies land on the same beach.

Cut away to the end of the Vietnam war era. We see Bill Randa (John Goodman) arguing to get financed to explore a once uncharted island. And we’re off!

Goodman hires James Conrad (Tony Hiddleston) as their expert tracker. Preston Packard (Samuel L. Jackson) leads the military helicopter squad that takes the group to the island. Jackson did an excellent job as the war-hardened leader you love to hate.

War photographer Mason Weaver (Brie Larson) tags along. She reminds me of a young Helen Hunt and does well as the wide-eyed newbie with a shade of a hardened anti-war correspondent. Yet with big names like Goodman, Jackson and Larson, no one emerged as the main, driving character. At first it’s Goodman, then later it’s Jackson and later it’s Hiddleston. I think that was a good device: Don’t depend on any one character, but use all their attributes to move the story along.

King Kong (Toby Kebbell) emerges as the protector of the island people. Kong sees Jackson’s squad of helicopters as a threat and swats them out of the sky like flies. Instead of just explosions and wreckage you see the helicopter occupants tossed about in the cabins and some walking away from the grounded wreckage. Now all the survivors have to meet up, which brings its own hardships. They encounter giant spiders, a giant octopus and a water buffalo, as well as a two-legged lizard. The creatures are done well and definitely impress with their size and might.

As the group moves through the jungle they come upon the ruins of a village. There are drawings on rocks and soon the villagers emerge from the rocks. A brief standoff with spears to their heads and in comes John C. Reilly (the American pilot from the first scene).

If there is a standout character, it’s Reilly. He manages to infuse his own disbelief in his “rescuers” with harsh warnings of what’s out there and his stand-alone humor. He’s the one who explains Kong’s existence and purpose on the island.

It’s a two-hour movie rated PG-13 for the violence. It doesn’t depend on blood and gore and has humorous moments. The movie is action oriented and will keep you going throughout. I’ll give it 4 out of 4 Miners.